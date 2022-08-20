Rail strikes: No trains running in North Wales today

Listen to this article

The majority of Transport for Wales (TfW) services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended today, Saturday, August 20, due to the on-going national industrial action.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) and TSSA are stageing another 24-hour walkout on Saturday after industrial action on Thursday.

Unions are seeking wage increases in line with inflation amid the cost of living crisis.

TfW are not involved in the dispute with the RMT but as a result of the dispute between union and Network Rail, we will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

Map below shows the lines impacted by the strike action, grey means no services today.

Some trains will be running between Cardiff Central – Merthyr Tydfil/Aberdare/Treherbert/Rhymney.

Nick Millington, acting route director at Network Rail Wales & Borders said: “It’s really disappointing that we’re having to ask passengers, once again, not to travel by train for two days due to unnecessary strike action.”

TfW website states: Saturday 20 August No rail services – do not travel by train Sunday 21 August Only travel by rail if necessary. Expect services to be busy with some disruption to early morning services Monday 22 August Normal timetable. Expect services to be busier than usual

TfW journey planners have been updated with the latest information.

Read Next