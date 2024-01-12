RAF carries out targeted strikes against Houthi military facilities in Yemen

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has carried out targeted strikes against Houthi military facilities in Yemen, joining forces with a coalition that includes the US and France.

The action, taken on Thursday night, January 11th, is a response to the continued threat posed by the Houthi rebel faction against international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond has been actively defending these vital shipping lanes alongside US and French warships.

The persistent threats and recent attacks by the Houthis, including the targeting of HMS Diamond and US Navy vessels on January 9th, necessitated a coordinated response.

The RAF deployed four Typhoon FGR4s, supported by a Voyager air refuelling tanker, to execute these precision strikes.

Using Paveway IV guided bombs, the RAF targeted a facility at Bani in north-western Yemen, known for launching reconnaissance and attack drones, and the airfield at Abbs, used for launching cruise missiles and drones.

The strikes were 'meticulously' planned to minimise civilian risk, with the timing set during the night to further reduce any potential harm.

Early assessments indicate a significant impact on the Houthis' capability to threaten merchant shipping.

In a statement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted the necessity of these actions.

He emphasised the UK's commitment to protecting freedom of navigation and trade flow.

In recent months, the Houthi militia has conducted a series of destabilising attacks in the Red Sea, threatening UK and international ships and causing major disruptions to a vital trade route.

These actions not only risk lives at sea but also exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The UK's response, described by Prime Minister Sunak as "limited, necessary, and proportionate," was conducted in self-defence.

The operation included non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada, and Bahrain and is part of a broader initiative to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping.

Mr. Sunak said: "Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships just this week."

"This cannot stand. The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade."

The Royal Navy continues to patrol the Red Sea as part of the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian to deter further Houthi aggression, and we urge them to cease their attacks and take steps to de-escalate.

[Image/Video MoD]

