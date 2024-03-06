Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Mar 2024

Racist graffiti probe in Connah’s Quay

North Wales Police has launched an investigation after racist graffiti was sprayed on a building in Connah’s Quay.

The graffiti was daubed on the front of the former Hare and Hounds pub on High Street.

The building has recently been converted into flats.

Inspector Wesley Williams said: “Hate related incidents of this nature are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Flintshire North.

“Our investigations into the actions of those involved are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information that will assist with our enquiries to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference number Q031932.”

