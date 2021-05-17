Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th May 2021

Queensferry Primary School closed due to "significant flooding"

A primary school in Flintshire has been closed today (Monday, May 17) due to “significant flooding”.

Queensferry Primary School has been forced to close because a number of rooms within the building have been flooded.

The news was shared via the school’s Twitter feed at 8.10am this morning.

The post said: “School is closed today due to significant flooding throughout the building.”

“Apologies for the short notice but we will need to have the building assessed to ensure it is safe for children to return.”

Torrential downpours swept across Flintshire on Sunday causing flash flooding on some roads in the region.

The downpour is understood to have been the cause of flooding at the school.

A number of classrooms, the school hall and the Troi Rownd unit which also shares the Queensferry Campus building has also been hit by the flooding.

 

 



