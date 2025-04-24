Pupils craft ‘flower for Flintshire’ for new housing launch

Schoolchildren from Westwood Primary near Mold have played a central role in marking the launch of a new housing development in Flintshire by designing a bespoke ‘flower for Flintshire’, now on display at the Bryn Castell marketing suite.

The project, commissioned by housebuilder Lovell Homes, invited pupils to take part in a creative workshop led by Katy Quinn, owner of Cheshire Paper Flowers.

As part of the session, children were asked to design a unique bloom to reflect both the natural beauty and community values of the local area.

Drawing inspiration from native Welsh flora, such as the ox-eye daisy and poppy, the children crafted three large paper daisies and proposed colourful and meaningful flower designs.

The winning creation, chosen for its originality and symbolism, has been recreated in paper and is now on display at the newly opened Bryn Castell development, situated just outside Mold.

The flower, which blends the shape of Welsh-native flowers with bright colourways suggested by the pupils, serves as a visual tribute to both the area’s natural surroundings and the welcoming spirit of its community.

“This was a brilliant project for us to be part of,” said Lynne Brown, deputy headteacher at Westwood Primary. “It gave the children a unique opportunity to contribute to something visible in their community and make something that they can really be proud of.”

Maisie, one of the pupils involved, shared: “I wanted my flower design to show how bright and welcoming our community is. Just like flowers make people smile and feel happy, I hope my design makes people in Flintshire feel happy and proud too.”

Another pupil, Phoebe, added: “I made my flower bright and cheerful because I think flowers help make places feel more friendly, and I want everyone to feel welcome here.”

To support the broader environmental message, Lovell Homes also gifted native Welsh wildflower seeds to the school, supporting the Welsh Government’s Bee Friendly initiative. The programme encourages pollinator-friendly planting and pesticide-free environments across the country.

Anne-Marie O’Doherty, regional sales director at Lovell, said the project was a meaningful way to mark the opening of the Bryn Castell development.

“We’ve loved seeing the creativity and enthusiasm shown by the children,” she said. “By raising awareness of the local wildlife we hope to support something that’s so special to people who live in the region, whether they’ve lived here for years or are moving here for the first time.”