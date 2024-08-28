Public Health Wales warns of increase in drug fakes

Public Health Wales (PHW) has raised serious concerns over a worrying rise in counterfeit and adulterated substances.

The Welsh Emerging Drugs and Identification of Novel Substances service (WEDINOS), the UK’s only national public drug testing service, reported that 42% of the over 7,000 samples tested in the 2023-24 period were either counterfeit pharmaceutical products or illicit drugs containing substances different from those intended by the purchaser.

Health experts are sounding the alarm over the serious implications of these findings for public health ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on 31 August.

PHW warns of a heightened risk of accidental overdose, as users often have no clear idea of what they are ingesting or the dosage they are consuming.

The unpredictability of these substances makes them particularly dangerous.

WEDINOS’ latest annual report, published today, highlights some alarming trends.

The most frequently submitted substance for testing, excluding those from night-time economy venues, was diazepam (Valium).

Out of 1,408 samples purchased as diazepam, a staggering 48% did not actually contain diazepam. Even more concerning, 75 of these samples were found to contain a highly potent synthetic opiate known as nitazene, either on its own or combined with bromazolam, a psychoactive drug.

Nitazenes were also detected in samples submitted as heroin and oxycodone. These synthetic opioids have been linked to at least 176 deaths in the UK, according to the National Crime Agency.

The data indicates a significant increase in the number of samples WEDINOS received from December 2023 to February 2024.

This surge may be attributed to growing concerns about the toxicity of illicit drugs, following clusters of fatal and non-fatal drug poisonings in South Wales and the Gwent Police areas.

In response, police conducted rapid testing of substances, revealing the presence of nitazene.

Consequently, WEDINOS and Public Health Wales collaborated with local harm reduction services to promote the use of their testing system, providing priority access for heroin samples.

During 2023-24, WEDINOS received samples from 96 different organisations, including drug services, Night Time Economy (NTE) venues, and members of the public.

The submission of these samples provides evidence-based data on drug markets, enabling drug services to disseminate accurate information on drug substitutions and associated harms.

This data also allows potential users to make more informed choices by understanding the true content of the substances they intend to consume.

Professor Rick Lines, a leading figure in the field, emphasised the importance of WEDINOS’ work: “WEDINOS is the UK’s only national public drug testing service.”

“Its results continue to show the importance of testing to reduce the harm caused by illicit drugs, including the risk of accidental overdose.”

“Our service enables members of the public to receive anonymous analysis of substances they have purchased and which they may be considering consuming.”

“It enables informed choice and encourages behaviour change.”

“Our data is routinely used by services concerned with the wellbeing of people who use drugs, to assist them to provide targeted information relating to specific substances and their potential for harm.”

The report also shared several key statistics from the past year:

A total of 7,064 samples were analysed, with community submissions increasing from 4,979 to 5,793.

206 different substances were identified, up from 185 the previous year.

The proportion of diazepam samples containing other substances ranged from 39% in January 2024 to 55% in May 2023.

The median age of those submitting samples was 34 years.

Benzodiazepines remained the most commonly identified class of psychoactive substance for the seventh consecutive year.

Cocaine was the most frequently identified substance overall, and particularly in night-time economy settings.

MDMB-BUTINACA, a Synthetic Cannabinoid Receptor Agonist (SCRA), was the most commonly identified substance in criminal justice settings.

Those seeking to receive support for drug or alcohol related concerns can contact the Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline on Freephone 0808 808 2234, by texting DAN to: 81066 or by visiting dan247.org.uk