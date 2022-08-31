Public Health Wales warning that ‘prescription’ sedatives sold online ‘carry serious health risks’

Listen to this article

A report published by Public Health Wales today has identified that substitutions in the illicit sales of the sedative Diazepam remains ‘alarmingly high’ with over 57 per cent of samples submitted not containing any diazepam at all.

Health experts have warned that these drugs, often bought easily online can have “serious implications” on people’s health as they have no idea what they are actually ingesting, and at what dose.

Josie Smith, Head of Substance Misuse for Public Health Wales and Programme Lead for WEDINOS – a harm reduction project – said: “The concerns for public health remain as these products are not pharmaceutical grade and, despite their appearance, they are counterfeit.”

“Counterfeit products, as evidenced by WEDINOS can contain different substances and dose ranges.”

“This means that individuals who consume these products are not aware of the dose, time of onset of effects, duration of effects or contraindications with other substances or medications and as a consequence are at higher risk of potential health and other harms. ”

“We would urge anyone requiring this medication to always speak to and source it through a health professional, with a prescription.”

Following easing of Coronavirus restrictions, WEDINOS has seen a substantial rise in activity over the last twelve months, with an increase of 92.6 percent in sample submissions.

Along with the re-opening of night time economy venues and the return of music festivals, community submissions increased by almost 60 percent, evidencing a heightened awareness of the WEDINOS service and its benefits in harm reduction.

With this increased number of samples, WEDINOS has also seen a 14.6 percent increase in the number of substances identified.

Benzodiazepines has remained the most commonly identified chemical group of psychoactive substances for half a decade. During 2021-22, a total of 20 benzodiazepines were profiled, with diazepam being both the most commonly submitted substance by purchase intent.

Read Next