Public Health Wales warning after 81 fall ill following visits to open farm

Public Health Wales has reiterated the importance of good hand hygiene for anyone visiting open farms after 81 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium were linked to visits to Cowbridge Farm Shop.

The outbreak, which has resulted in 16 people being hospitalised, follows visits to Marlborough Grange Farm in Cross Ways, Cowbridge, during March and April this year.

Seven new cases have been identified since the last update, prompting further calls for caution. The farm voluntarily suspended public animal feeding sessions on 29 April and has been supporting the investigation.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness, particularly following contact with young animals such as calves or lambs. The infection spreads easily, especially among young children or people with weakened immune systems.

Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak and to reduce the risk of further transmission.

“Cryptosporidium infection often clears up without treatment but it can be more serious for young children and people with weakened immune systems. We advise anyone who visited the farm and is experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, stomach pain or nausea to contact their GP or call NHS 111 Wales.”

Symptoms typically include watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, mild fever, loss of appetite and weight loss, and usually begin between two and ten days after exposure.

Ms Griggs added: “It is also important to be aware that this infection can be passed from person to person. If you begin to experience symptoms after contact with someone who visited the farm, you should also contact your GP or NHS 111 Wales. Good hand hygiene at home, especially before eating or preparing food, is essential in helping to stop the spread.”

Public Health Wales is reminding farm visitors to follow these hygiene tips:

Avoid close contact with animals, including cuddling or kissing

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals, clothing or footwear

Supervise children closely during visits

Avoid eating or drinking while around animals

Clean footwear and wash hands after leaving

Pregnant women should avoid contact with newborn lambs during lambing season

Those who fall ill after a visit to a farm are advised to practise good hygiene at home by washing hands regularly and avoiding the sharing of towels or bedding. Swimming should be avoided for two weeks after symptoms have ended.

Anyone who has visited Cowbridge Farm Shop, particularly those who took part in animal feeding sessions, and is experiencing symptoms should contact their GP or NHS 111 Wales and mention the farm visit.

More information about cryptosporidium is available on the UK Government website.

Ms Griggs said: “We are grateful to the business for their ongoing cooperation and encourage the public to help stop the spread by following simple hygiene advice.”