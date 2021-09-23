Public consultation launched on plans to build 700,000 sq ft tissue production facility in Deeside creating up to 400 jobs

A public consultation has been launched for people to have their say on plans by a European tissue manufacturer to construct a new paper mill in Deeside.

Plans for a 700,000 sq ft site on Airfield site at Northern Gateway on the former RAF Sealand south camp site was announced by Italian-based, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti Group (ICT) earlier this year.

The new site will produce and manufacture tissue paper, including toilet rolls, kitchen towels, napkins, handkerchiefs and industrial roles.

According to the company: “The site was chosen due to its strategic location within Flintshire and for its excellent access to other regional and national locations. When delivered, the mill will create over 400 jobs in Flintshire.”

The proposals will deliver the ICT’s first paper mill facility in the United Kingdom, the Welsh Government is providing £5m towards the new facility.

A public consultation on the plans begins today, 23rd September and runs through to 21st October.

A virtual exhibition of the proposals is taking place on a dedicated consultation website, www.ictflintshire.co.uk, during the consultation period.

“This will provide local people an interactive way of learning more about the proposals. The virtual exhibition will be available from the launch of the consultation until Thursday 30th September.” ICT has said.

A spokesperson for Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti Group, said:

“We are delighted to be bringing forward plans for our first paper mill in the United Kingdom, and given its excellent transport links, Flintshire provides an ideal location for this.

“In addition to creating hundreds of new jobs for the area, our plans will generate additional business rates to help support public services in Flintshire. We fully expect our proposals to benefit not just the local economy, but also the wider region.

“We are committed to engaging with members of the local community to better develop our proposals. We are proud of our plans to create new jobs and investment in the region and we look forward to sharing our ideas and hearing what people have to say.”

“To ensure an inclusive approach to consultation, all materials, including the detailed planning documents, will be available on our website, available in both English and Welsh Language.”

Residents can also contact the company via email at ICTFlintshire@havingyoursay.co.uk or by calling our Community Information Line via 0333 358 0502 (Monday to Friday – 9am to 5:30pm).

“Following the consultation, all feedback will be analysed before a planning application will be submitted to Flintshire County Council.” ICT said.