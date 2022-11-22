Public come forward with ”excellent information” following horrific livestock attack in Buckley

Police have said they’ve received “excellent information” from the public following an “horrific” livestock attack in Buckley sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Officers from the North Wales Rural Crime Team launched an appeal for information after at least seven sheep were killed and more than 25 injured in the attack in a field off Padeswood Road, Buckley.

Posting a video on social media PCSO Iwan Owen said they came across a scene of “absolute devastation” on Monday morning.

He said, “We were called to a livestock attack on land at Padeswood Road in Buckley.”

“In the fields behind me, I won’t show you, It’s a scene of absolute devastation.”

“We get quite hardened to this type of thing here on the rural crime team but today it’s left us feeling a bit pig-sick really, awful.”

He said: “We’ve got about a hundred sheep in the fields behind us and so far from a livestock attack from s dog or dogs, possibly dogs. Sometimes during the night, there are seven dead.”

“There must be 25, 30 injured, from looking at them, I expected the number of dead to at least triple [its an ] absolute mess in there, it really, really is a scene of absolute devastation.”

“The farmer is absolutely devastated, and the sheep are suffering.”

Appealing for information the officer said: “If you are the other dog owner, you know, what’s happened because the fields are wet, and the dogs will be filthy and covered in blood.”

“It absolutely sickening, there are no other words for it.”

“So please, if you do have any information and can assist please get in touch.”

Details of a livestock attack at Buckley, Flintshire 21/11/22 Manylion achos o boeni defaid , Bwcle , Sir Fflint 21/11/22 pic.twitter.com/Hx5quTIC3J — NWP Rural Crime Team /Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC (@NWPRuralCrime) November 21, 2022

In a further update on Monday evening, North Wales Rural Crime Team said they were pursuing some lines of enquiry.

“In respect of this morning’s post about the horrific livestock attack at Buckley, a big thank you to those who have contacted us with excellent information which we are actively pursuing. ”

“We can’t divulge any details but some real positive developments late this afternoon.” A post on the team’s Facebook said.

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx quoting incident reference 22000855366

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111

