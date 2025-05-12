Prolific Chester offender jailed over £5k tool theft

A prolific offender from Chester is back behind bars after admitting to a string of offences, including the theft of over £5,000 worth of tools from a parked van.

Stephen Prior, 47, appeared at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 May, where he was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £154 victim’s surcharge.

Prior, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft from a motor vehicle, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The court heard that on Saturday 8 March, Prior was seen driving a Ford Focus without permission. At the time, he had no licence or insurance. Later that day, he stole tools valued at more than £5,000 from a van parked on Bridgeman Road in Chester.

His identity was confirmed by officers after reviewing CCTV footage from the incidents.

Police Constable James Wright of Chester Proactive CID said:

“Prior is a prolific offender and I welcome the fact that he is now behind bars. Over recent years repeated attempts to engage with him have been made, but he continues to offend.

“Following his latest release from prison Prior will continue to be subject to an indefinite Criminal Behaviour Order which prevents him from entering a large part of Chester.

“In addition, as part of the order he is also banned from entering the driveway, garage, shed or outbuilding of any dwelling without the owner’s consent. He was also banned from entering any commercial premises, with the exception of retail stores during opening hours.”

Cheshire Police are urging anyone who sees Prior breaching the terms of his order to call them on 101.