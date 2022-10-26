Price of ‘everyday’ groceries have soared 17% in the past year, ONS data shows

The cost of the lowest-priced supermarket items such as cooking oil, pasta and tea has increased by around 17% over the 12 months, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rise in prices for the lowest-cost grocery items is similar to the 15% rise in the official measure of inflation for food and drink,

Vegetable oil showed the largest percentage increase and average price increase between April 2022 and September 2022, increasing 46% (80 pence per litre) during the period; in contrast, orange juice showed the largest decrease, decreasing 8% (6 pence per litre).

The war in Ukraine has pushed prices of agricultural products to historically high levels.

Black Sea countries are large exporters of sunflower oil, and the crisis has pushed vegetable oils prices significantly higher.

The ONS also found that chips were up 27 pence to £1.37 for 1.5kg and Milk was up 25 pence to £1.52 for 4 pints.

Some items have reduced in price, including fruit orange juice and beef mince, down 8.9% and 7.4% respectively.

Table 1: Average price of lowest-priced grocery items, September 2021 to September 2022 in pence Item Average

size

(units) Price in

September

2021 Price in

April

2022 Price in

September

2022 Difference

between

September

2021

and

September

2022 Difference

between

April

and

September

2022 Vegetable

oil 1000ml 156 178 258 102 80 Chips 1500g 99 110 137 38 27 Milk 2272ml (4 pints) 117 127 152 35 25 Chicken

breast 600g 330 350 363 33 13 Tea 125g 67 97 97 30 0 Instant

coffee 100g 131 135 155 24 20 Mixed

frozen

vegetables 1000g 76 89 100 24 11 Pasta 500g 38 54 61 23 7 Bread 800g 48 54 66 18 12 Crisps 150g 73 84 91 18 7 Ham 200g 160 165 176 16 11 Sausages 454g 89 92 105 16 13 Apples 6 pack 83 92 97 14 5 Biscuits 400g 40 45 54 14 9 Onions 1000g 63 67 75 12 8 Potato 2500g 94 96 106 12 10 Fish

Fingers 250g 76 77 87 11 10 Cheese 255g 89 88 98 9 10 Tomatoes 250g 48 55 57 9 2 Breakfast

cereal 500g 69 76 76 7 0 Tomato

ketchup 460g 58 61 65 7 4 Bananas 5 pack 73 75 78 5 3 Baked

beans 400g 30 31 34 4 3 Fruit

squash 750ml 48 52 51 3 -1 Pizza 300g 84 86 87 3 1 Yoghurt 500g 55 55 58 3 3 Granulated

sugar 1000g 66 67 66 0 -1 Rice 1000g 89 89 89 0 0 Fruit

juice

orange 1000ml 83 82 76 -7 -6 Beef

mince 500g 210 200 195 -15 -5

Source: Office for National Statistics – Tracking the lowest cost grocery items

The ONS figures were based on web-scraped supermarket data for 30 everyday food and drink items from seven major grocers’ websites, covering fresh produce, meat and fish, as well as cupboard staples and chilled products.

“What we are seeing is that the price of low-cost goods is going up at the same rate as food across the piece with some real highlights… cooking oil and pasta, I would add tea, chips and bread to that – really going up and very, very few things going down at all,” the chief executive of the UK Statistics Authority, Prof Sir Ian Diamond, told the BBC.

“We are really seeing that the squeeze on people who buy the lowest cost things is pretty hard at the moment.”

When asked whether things are getting worse, he said: “I think things are tight. I think we are not seeing much of a getting worse at all but we are seeing things remaining really tight.”

The ONS said the data was ‘highly experimental research’, based on web-scraped supermarket data for 30 everyday grocery items and was less robust than official statistics.

Consumer watchdog Which? recently launched a campaign calling on businesses in essential sectors – supermarkets, telecoms and energy – to do more to help their customers through the cost of living crisis.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Food Policy, said:

“The price of food is soaring and our research shows that the cost of living crisis is leading to millions of people skipping meals or struggling to put healthy meals on the table.”

“It is therefore essential that people get the support that they need from businesses, as well as the government, during this very difficult time.”

“Supermarkets have a crucial role to play in supporting their customers through the difficult months ahead.”

“They should ensure budget lines for affordable essential items are widely available across their stores, so that people can easily compare the price of products to get the best value and that promotions are targeted at supporting people most in need.”

Read Next