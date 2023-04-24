Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Apr 2023

Prestatyn coastal defence scheme begins to protect 2,000 properties from flooding

Work has begun on the Central Prestatyn Coastal Defence Scheme to enhance coastal defences along the promenade in Prestatyn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The multi-million pound project, expected to take three years to complete, is designed to protect over 2,000 properties in the area from floods and future coastal erosion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new defences will extend from the boundary of Rhyl Golf Club towards the east, ending in the sand dunes, and will connect to the recently completed East Rhyl Coastal Defence Scheme in the west. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A temporary closure of the promenade from Garford Road car park to Green Lanes footpath is expected until Autumn 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Construction activities will primarily be based at the Rhyl Golf Course clubhouse, with two new access points created at the Golf Club and the junction to Sherwood Avenue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Signposted diversions will be in place for pedestrians and cyclists during the construction period. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While the beach will remain open, some access points will be temporarily closed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Currently, beach access is available through the footpath in the centre of Rhyl Golf Club, connecting the Coast Road to the beach. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Balfour Beatty, the principal contractors for the project, announced plans to minimise closures and maintain public beach access via Terfyn Pella Avenue and Green Lanes footpaths, stating they will give advance notice of any changes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They will also create a pedestrian crossing point at the Green Lanes footpath, with a footpath attendant employed to ensure pedestrians can safely navigate the construction site during working hours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Denbighshire Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, expressed satisfaction with the project’s commencement, stating, “We are extremely pleased that the work to safeguard hundreds of properties and businesses in the area from storms and flooding has commenced in Prestatyn as part of our larger project to improve sea defences in Denbighshire’s coastal towns.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

