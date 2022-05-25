Prestatyn Beach retains prestigious Blue Flag status in Wales Coast Awards

Keep Wales Tidy has unveiled the 53 coastal areas that have met the high standards needed to receive the prestigious Blue Flag, Green Coast Award and Seaside Award.

Across Wales, 25 Blue Flags are flying at 22 beaches and three marinas, one of those will be at Prestatyn, the only north Wales beach to be awarded the prestigious status.

The iconic Blue Flag is a world-renowned eco-label owned by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

For more than three decades, Blue Flag has had a transformational impact on water quality, safety and environmental management, it has also inspired environmental awareness through education activities and promotion of social responsibility.

23 beaches have achieved the Seaside Award for their standard of water quality and facilities, amongst those are Llanddonna on Anglesey, Kinmel Bay, Llandudno North Shore, Pensarn, Rhyl Central and Criccieth Traeth y Promenade.

A further 13 beaches in Wales have gained the Green Coast Award, recognising the ‘hidden gems’ along our coastline, the list included Silver Bay in Rhoscolyn.

This continued success across the Welsh coast is down to everyone working during challenging circumstances and who continue to improve and protect the coastal environments here in Wales.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said:

“Wales is known around the world for its incredible coastlines and this recognition means they remain on the map for even more people to discover.

“Over the last two years especially, we have all come to realise the importance of getting outdoors and enjoying what Wales has to offer.

“Our beaches and marinas offer up some of the best bathing waters in Europe. They are there for us to enjoy but also for us to protect.

“In the face of the climate and nature emergencies, it is now on all of our shoulders to protect our stunning Welsh coast, ensuring we leave nothing but footprints so blue flags can continue to fly for many generations to come.”

Lesley Jones, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said:

“We are lucky to have some of the world’s best beaches and marinas on our doorstep. The success is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches and keep our coast clean and safe.”

“We hope that everyone visiting our stunning coastline will enjoy and cherish our beaches responsibly. Please make sure you make memories, not mess and take your litter home with you.”

A full list of awards can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru.

[Photo: Wikimedia]