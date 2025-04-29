Pre-owned yachts – what to look for when buying a second-hand boat?

Are you looking for a pre-owned yacht to set sail on open waters soon? Before making a purchase, learn what to check carefully to avoid costly repairs and endless visits to the boatyard. Here is how to buy a pre-owned yacht and ensure you are fully satisfied with your investment.

Know who you are buying from

Before purchasing a second-hand yacht, make sure to verify:

Whether the seller is reputable and has a good standing in the sailing community;

Whether the seller has positive online reviews from previous buyers.

When buying a pre-owned yacht, transparency is key. A trustworthy seller should be honest about both the boat’s advantages and past repairs. It is also important to know where the yacht has sailed. Used yachts that have traveled through cold oceans (like the North Sea) may be more worn out than those used in warmer, calmer waters, such as the Adriatic. Be cautious when buying from charter companies—these yachts have often undergone hundreds of voyages, and their condition may be questionable (though this is not always the case). It is generally better to buy a yacht that has sailed in freshwater or low-salinity waters for less wear and tear.

Carefully inspect the hull

The hull is the yacht’s outer shell, protecting its interior and mechanical systems. When searching for a pre-owned boat, it is essential to examine it thoroughly.

Minor scratches on the hull are normal and should not be a dealbreaker. However, damage caused by improper transport or grounding could be a serious issue. In the worst cases, the hull may even be cracked. Some owners attempt to repair hull damage themselves instead of taking the boat to a professional boatyard.

If you notice poorly executed repairs, it is best to walk away from the purchase. Poorly done fixes will likely require professional boatyard restoration, adding extra costs to your investment.

A key area to inspect is below the waterline. A poorly maintained hull may develop osmosis, a condition that can lead to costly repairs. Repairing osmosis damage on an 8-10 meter yacht can cost anywhere from €4,000 to €8,000.

Check the sails and mast

When buying a second-hand yacht, checking the condition of the rigging is crucial. Ignoring this step can lead to major disappointment after the purchase. Here is what to look for:

Inspect the sails for micro-tears or worn areas, which could indicate the need for replacement.

Ask the seller when the shrouds (the wires holding the mast up) were last replaced.

Examine the attachment points of the shrouds for any rust or weak pins and clips.

Ensure the mast is straight A slight natural bend (up to 5 cm over 12 meters) is normal for mast trimming, however, any unnatural bending is a red flag, as it could lead to mast failure.

While replacing sails and a mast is possible, it comes with additional costs. A thorough inspection can save you from buying a yacht that requires an expensive rigging overhaul.

Assess the interior condition

A well-maintained yacht interior speaks volumes about how well the previous owner cared for the vessel. Pay special attention to:

Smell below deck – a musty odor could indicate leaks or poor ventilation;

– a musty odor could indicate leaks or poor ventilation; Galley (kitchen) – if the yacht has a stove and sink, ensure they are fully functional;

– if the yacht has a stove and sink, ensure they are fully functional; Sanitary system – check for leaks and confirm that it operates as described by the seller;

– check for leaks and confirm that it operates as described by the seller; Electrical system – test, among others, the cabin lights and turn on every electrical device. Most importantly, use a multimeter to check the battery condition.

– test, among others, the cabin lights and turn on every electrical device. Most importantly, use a multimeter to check the battery condition. Combustion engine – make sure it starts immediately and that the cooling system expels cooling system water right away. Exhaust color – very white or very dark smoke is a warning sign.

Neglected cabins and signs of mold should raise your concerns. A yacht in such condition was likely not well-maintained by its previous owner. It may also have hidden defects that the seller will not disclose.

Check the steering system

A well-functioning rudder should allow for smooth and effortless maneuvering, even in challenging weather conditions. Even seemingly minor looseness in the steering system can lead to handling issues while sailing.

Before buying, check the rudder bearings (in the case of an ocean-going yacht) and ensure they are not seized, rusty, or heavily worn. Check also for signs of quick-fix repairs that may have been done just to sell the boat. Check how the yacht responds to steering movements. If possible, request a short test sail and perform a few maneuvers to see if it responds smoothly and turns easily.

Do not be fooled by too low a price

A low price on a second-hand yacht may seem attractive. However, in some cases, it could be a trap for buyers.

Before purchasing a second-hand boat, research the market and compare prices of similar models in similar condition. A price that seems too good to be true often means the yacht that requires major and costly repairs or has serious defects that the seller could not fix.

If a yacht has been on the market for a long time and the seller keeps lowering the price, it may indicate that previous buyers already discovered its flaws and walked away. Of course, great deals do exist—sometimes an owner needs to sell quickly for personal reasons. But even then, it is essential to stay cautious and thoroughly inspect the boat’s condition.

By making a rational, informed decision, you increase your chances of owning a reliable yacht that will not require constant repairs. Do not rely solely on a low price when buying a pre-owned yacht. Examine it carefully to avoid ending up with a boat in need of a complete overhaul.