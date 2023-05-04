Postbox fit for a King: Hawarden woman’s knitted coronation salute
As the nation gets ready for the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May, creative celebrations have taken the form of crochet and knitted postbox toppers that have been cropping up across the UK.
A talented Hawarden woman has been recognised for her hard work and imagination after she knitted a coronation scene featuring King Charles III and the Queen Consort.
Pauline Scutt’s stunning topper has been placed on the postbox outside Hawarden Post Office.
Pauline regularly creates amazing postbox toppers for key events and dates such as Christmas and Remembrance Day.
Along with King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Pauline’s coronation topper is set on a purple base with a Union flag and a foot guard in full-dress uniform of red tunics and bearskins.
Hawarden Post Office Village Store expressed their gratitude to Pauline for creating charming postbox toppers that have delighted the community.
Pauline was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Cedar House Flowers by the post office staff, as a token of appreciation for her work.
The postbox toppers have become a beloved feature in Hawarden, bringing smiles to the faces of residents and visitors alike as they pass by.
The post office staff and local residents wanted to thank Pauline for her creativity and for brightening their days with her colourful and unique art installations.
The gesture highlights the strong sense of community in Hawarden.
Posting on Facebook, Ann said: “Amazing work Pauline, always makes me smile when passing.”
Kelly was amongst the many who commented, she said: “What a wonderful lady bringing the village plenty of cheer.”
Sue commented: “I’ve always wondered who made these. They always make me smile. Thank you Pauline, you are amazing!”
Dave said: “A very altruistic lady, an inspiration to Hawarden who brings joy and smiles to everyone who passes the Post Office. Thank you, Pauline.”
By acknowledging Pauline Scutt’s artistic efforts, Hawarden Post Office is not only celebrating her talents but also promoting the importance of community spirit and the value of shopping locally. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
