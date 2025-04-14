Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Apr 2025

Popular craft brewery opens new taphouse in Mold

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An acclaimed Mold-based craft brewery has launched its first taphouse in the town’s main shopping centre, offering a new destination for local beer enthusiasts.

Polly’s Brew Co Ltd, established in 2018 and now regarded as one of Wales’ most sought-after breweries, has opened Polly’s Social at Unit 4 of the Daniel Owen Shopping Centre.

The newly let property, facilitated by commercial agents Legat Owen and Harris Lamb, boasts nearly 2,000 square feet of open-plan ground floor space.

The venue, described as a high-quality taproom and restaurant, marks the brewery’s first foray into a dedicated public venue.

Located less than two miles from its brewing site, the taproom is expected to become a draw for fans of Polly’s range of modern, hop-forward beers.

Tom Creer, Associate Director at Legat Owen, negotiated the letting. He said:

“Mold is an attractive market town that continues to grow and attract a variety of new businesses. The Shopping Centre has been transformed by its current owners since they purchased it three years ago.”

He added: “Polly’s Social is a great addition to the Daniel Owen Shopping Centre and will create a hub for the local community.”

The launch of Polly’s Social strengthens Mold’s offering as a destination for food, drink and independent retail.

The brewery’s decision to base its first venue in its hometown reflects growing pride in the area’s independent business community.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Flintshire Council proposes new licensing rules for HMOs
  • North Wales Police issue warning over DVLA fraud
  • TfW: Wales to host first Public Transport Summit in Wrexham

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire Council proposes new licensing rules for HMOs

    News

    North Wales Police issue warning over DVLA fraud

    News

    TfW: Wales to host first Public Transport Summit in Wrexham

    News

    Protected Northop Hall woodland saved from housing plan

    News

    Connah’s Quay Nomads sack head coach Billy Paynter after poor run

    News

    North Wales Police launch Operation Apex to reduce motorcycle-related deaths

    News

    PD Sparky sniffs out suspect after Flintshire pursuit

    News

    High-speed pursuit which crossed into Flintshire ends with jail for cocaine-dealing pair

    News

    Online scams: How to spot and stop dodgy recurring card payments

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn