Popular craft brewery opens new taphouse in Mold

An acclaimed Mold-based craft brewery has launched its first taphouse in the town’s main shopping centre, offering a new destination for local beer enthusiasts.

Polly’s Brew Co Ltd, established in 2018 and now regarded as one of Wales’ most sought-after breweries, has opened Polly’s Social at Unit 4 of the Daniel Owen Shopping Centre.

The newly let property, facilitated by commercial agents Legat Owen and Harris Lamb, boasts nearly 2,000 square feet of open-plan ground floor space.

The venue, described as a high-quality taproom and restaurant, marks the brewery’s first foray into a dedicated public venue.

Located less than two miles from its brewing site, the taproom is expected to become a draw for fans of Polly’s range of modern, hop-forward beers.

Tom Creer, Associate Director at Legat Owen, negotiated the letting. He said:

“Mold is an attractive market town that continues to grow and attract a variety of new businesses. The Shopping Centre has been transformed by its current owners since they purchased it three years ago.”

He added: “Polly’s Social is a great addition to the Daniel Owen Shopping Centre and will create a hub for the local community.”

The launch of Polly’s Social strengthens Mold’s offering as a destination for food, drink and independent retail.

The brewery’s decision to base its first venue in its hometown reflects growing pride in the area’s independent business community.