Police urge drivers to slow down for horses on roads

Motorists across Deeside and North Wales are being reminded to take extra care when encountering horses on the road, as part of a new awareness campaign led by the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team.

Operation Gallop, a national initiative involving police forces and partners, aims to improve safety for equestrians by highlighting the dangers posed by careless driving.

The Rural Crime Team said that loud noises, speeding vehicles, and revving engines can easily startle horses, who may react unpredictably. To help protect riders, carriage drivers, and feral or semi-feral ponies, drivers are being asked to follow key safety advice:

Slow down to a maximum of 10mph when approaching horses.

Be patient and avoid sounding your horn or revving your engine.

Pass wide and slow, leaving at least two metres’ space.

Continue to drive slowly away after passing.

Further advice includes being prepared to stop if necessary, looking out for hand signals from riders, and waiting patiently if a horse appears nervous or if a rider is making a turn. On narrow roads, motorists are encouraged to stop or slow to allow horses to find a safe passing place, and where necessary, reverse to a wider spot.

The Rural Crime Team also reminded drivers that a small nod from a rider is a way of saying thank you, and that equestrians greatly appreciate the patience shown by careful drivers.

Equestrian road signs indicate areas where horse riders are particularly likely to be encountered, and motorists are urged to stay alert in these areas.

More information and resources on horse road safety can be found at: https://orlo.uk/rgY65