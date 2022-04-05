Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 5th Apr 2022

Police seek man with North Wales links wanted for drug offences and assaulting emergency worker

Police are appealing for help in finding a man with links to North Wales who is wanted on a no bail warrant for drug offences and assault of an emergency worker.

Paul Carine, 29, from Halewood, failed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on February 25.

He is described as 5ft 5in tall, medium build, fair hair, and hazel-coloured eyes.

He is believed to have links with the North Wales and Kirkby areas.

If you see Carine or hold any information, contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000137943.



