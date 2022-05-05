Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th May 2022

Police renew appeal for information about public order offence in a Mold store

Police have renewed an appeal for information about a public order offence that took place in a Mold store.

Officers have released images captured on CCTV cameras of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident which took place in March.

The man is alleged to have made ‘verbal threats’ towards a woman in the Home Bargains store on Chester Road.

The incident happened at 3.20pm on Tuesday, 29 March.

The images show a man wearing a khaki-coloured jacket and jeans pushing a shopping trolley and waiting in the till area.

In an appeal to the public for information, South Flintshire Police have issued a statement, it says: “The man in these images is sought in connection with a public order offence at the Home Bargains store on Chester Road, Mold.”

“The incident occurred at 3.20pm on Tuesday, 29 March and the male involved is reported to have made verbal threats towards a woman inside the store.”

“If you recognise this man and can assist with our enquiries, reports can be made online: https://orlo.uk/T6b8Q or via 101, quoting incident reference: 22000217175.”

 



