Police release images of two men they want to talk to in relation to a theft in Flintshire

Police in Flintshire have released images of three men they want to talk to in relation to a theft which took place during the Summer.

In a post on Facebook, South Flintshire Police said: “Do you recognise the men in the images?”

“We’d like to speak to them in relation to a theft that occurred on 6th June shortly before 12.30am in the Park Avenue area of Mynydd Isa, Flintshire.”

“We understand this happened some time ago, but if you remember seeing anything suspicious in the area, or if you know the identity of the men in the photos below, please get in touch with police via our website or by calling 101, quoting ref 22000380367.”

