Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 16th Nov 2022

Updated: Wed 16th Nov

Police release images of two men they want to talk to in relation to a theft in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Police in Flintshire have released images of three men they want to talk to in relation to a theft which took place during the Summer.

In a post on Facebook, South Flintshire Police said: “Do you recognise the men in the images?”

“We’d like to speak to them in relation to a theft that occurred on 6th June shortly before 12.30am in the Park Avenue area of Mynydd Isa, Flintshire.”

“We understand this happened some time ago, but if you remember seeing anything suspicious in the area, or if you know the identity of the men in the photos below, please get in touch with police via our website or by calling 101, quoting ref 22000380367.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast for region
  • Three north Wales officers and police dog presented with chief superintendent commendation
  • “Sharp increase” in Facebook Marketplace fraud sees residents lose thousands of pounds


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast for region

    News

    Three north Wales officers and police dog presented with chief superintendent commendation

    News

    “Sharp increase” in Facebook Marketplace fraud sees residents lose thousands of pounds

    News

    Faded road markings across Flintshire are a ‘recipe for disaster’

    News

    Reducing speed limits to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, new report suggest

    News

    Connah’s Quay: Two ‘young males’ suspected of breaking into cars arrested following ‘foot chase’

    News

    UK inflation has hit a new 40-year high driven by rising energy and food costs

    News

    Unique collection of historic Gladstone’s Library is now preserved on the web

    News

    Council launching survey on 20mph speed limits to “understand views and opinions of all households” in Buckley

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn