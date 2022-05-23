Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 23rd May 2022

Police release images of man they want to speak follow theft of items for staff lockers in Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have released a number of images of a man they want to speak to following the theft of items from a business address in Flint.

The items were allegedly stolen from staff lockers at the unnamed business at Castle Park Industrial Estate on the morning of May 3.

North Flintshire Police Team has issued an appeal for information, a spokesperson said:

“This man is being sought in connection with a theft offence at a business address on Castle Park Industrial Estate, Flint.”

“At around 10.35am on Tuesday, 3 May he is shown on CCTV entering the premises.”

“Items kept in staff lockers were subsequently reported missing by the informant.”

“He is described as 5’11” tall and was seen wearing a hi-viz jacket, black trousers with fluorescent strips on the right ankle, and trainers with yellow strips on the heel.”

“He also carried a black rucksack with a red coloured ‘Air’ logo.”

“Any reports relating to this man’s identity can be made online: https://orlo.uk/OFqid or via 101, quoting incident reference 22000301910.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Childhood hepatitis outbreak – four more cases in Wales under investigation

News

Hawarden Cricket Club reveals image of stunning new pavilion ahead ‘The Big Challenge’ fundraiser

News

Changes made to maternity, neonatal and paediatrics visiting arrangements in North Wales

News

Deeside MS Jack Sargeant shares local resident concerns over 9 metre high ‘Berlin Wall’ along A494

News

Aldi launches Jubilee Street Party Fund with £500 vouchers being given away

News

Big year for young Flintshire chef Harry as he cooks for Wales against world’s best

News

Scammers set up bogus Wales Air Ambulance social media accounts in bid to steal personal details

News

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News

Over 100 Leeds United fans will begin 92-mile charity walk from Deeside on Thursday in memory of Gary Speed

News





Read 408,773 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn