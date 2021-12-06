Police: Large amount of cable stolen from Deeside Industrial Estate

Police have said a large amount of cable was stolen on Sunday from the Deeside area and have warned businesses to be vigilant.

The theft took place on Drive A, First Avenue at Deeside Industrial Estate.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: ”a fence was cut to the location and a large amount of cable was stolen.”

“Offenders were disturbed and fled taking items in a white van.”

“Enquiries are ongoing. This occurred at around 21:00 hours.”

“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity via the North Wales Police control room on 999 if emergency or 101 if non-emergency.

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111