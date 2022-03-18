Police keen to speak to person captured on CCTV image following stolen car crash in Mold

Police in Flintshire want to identify a person who may have witnessed a collision involving a suspected stolen car.

The person was seen at around 1am on Sunday at a junction of Stanley Street, Mold waving to the occupants of a blue Audi, shortly after the car crashed.

In a statement, South Flintshire Police said: “We are keen to speak with the person shown in this CCTV image.”

“The pedestrian had just waved goodbye to two associates at a junction near Stanley Street, Mold at 1am on Sunday, 13 March.”

“The blue Audi shown here had been stolen earlier that night and crashed a short time after this image was captured.”

“We believe this person may have witnessed the collision and hope they can assist in our investigation.”

“If you can identify this person, or if you have further information relating to this incident, please use our online reporting service:

https://orlo.uk/ewO3S or call 101, quoting incident reference: 22000175622.”