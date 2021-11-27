Police experiencing “extremely high volume of calls” as Storm Arwen batters Flintshire with 60mph winds

Police say they are currently being inundated with calls and have warned those ringing 999 may exprience delays as Storm Arwen brings high winds to the region.

Gusts of wind reaching up to 60mph have been battering Flintshire during Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

A number of roads are reported to be closed due to the high winds and fallen trees.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that we are currently extremely busy due to the weather conditions.”

“Our local officers are attending many incidents of road disruption due to fallen trees.”#

“Due to the extreme weather conditions across our force area, our Control Room is currently experiencing an extremely high volume of calls, especially to 999, and some delays may be experienced if you are trying to contact us.”

“Please consider the best way to speak to us and ONLY dial 999 for emergencies. ”

“There are instances of road disruption due to fallen trees across the region, and these type of incidents can also be reported to us via our live webchat online or by calling 101.”

“Thank you for your patience at this busy time”

Gusts of wind reaching up to 60mph have battered Flintshire this evening.

A number of roads are reported to be closed due to the high winds and fallen trees.

Mostyn Road, Holywell, from Abakhan to the Traffic light outside of the Packet House pub has been closed due to high winds.

One lane of the A55 eastbound at Northop is closed due to a fallen tree.

There were reports Tinkersdale in Hawarden was shut earlier due to a fallen tree.

A tree is down between Pontblyddyn and Penyffordd by Jackson Animal Sanctuary.

Also there are reports a tree is down on the Dingle in Leeswood.

Police have closed Sealand Road due to an incident at the petrol station and high winds.

The road will be closed until Saturday morning, diversions are in place.

A5104 Broughton straight down from Airbus 👀 pic.twitter.com/jjsaVDuLcS — Mark Jones (@MarkBonesy64) November 26, 2021

In an update on social media, a North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Sealand Road will be closed until tomorrow morning, due to an incident at the petrol station and high winds.”

“Diversions are in place through Saughall and Blacon. Please take care, Thank you.”

The A548 across Flintshire Bridge is also closed in both directions due to the high winds.

Flintshire Council has said: “Due to the Met Office AMBER weather warning for continuing strong winds, the Flintshire Bridge (A548) will remain CLOSED throughout the night and into Saturday morning (27 Nov 2021).”

“An update will posted here following a review of the forecast in the morning.”

A number of weather warnings are in place over the weekend including rare red warning for wind on the east coast of Scotland and the northeast of England, with gusts expected in excess of 80mph.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Flintshire from Yellow to Amber.

A yellow warning has been in place for wind today in Flintshire, the amber warning comes into effect at midnight until 9am Saturday.

The Met Office warns:

High winds associated with Storm Arwen are expected to cause some travel disruption and damage.

Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are expected in coastal areas with gusts in excess of 70 mph in a few places.

What to expect

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life

Probably damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Met Office Expert Meteorologist Daniel Rudman said, “Storm Arwen is associated with a deep low pressure system that will impact the northeast most significantly from Friday, but will also bring wider impacts to the UK with high winds, rain and snow probable, especially over higher ground.

“The most significant impacts from Storm Arwen will be the high winds that much of the UK will see on Friday and in to Saturday, with gusts possible in excess of 80mph in exposed coastal areas, especially in the northeast.

“Coupled with the high winds, Storm Arwen is bringing the potential for rain, sleet and snow. The snow will likely be seen the most in the high ground in the north, but there’s a chance of some lower level impacts towards some southern areas, which is reflected with the yellow warnings for snow we have issued.”

Storm Arwen brings with it the risk of disruption to travel, power cuts and potential damage, especially near the coasts, where large waves could see material thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.