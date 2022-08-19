Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 19th Aug 2022

Updated: Fri 19th Aug

Police operation launched to tackle off-road bikes being ridden dangerously around Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A police drone team and interceptor units are being brought to tackle off-road bikes being ridden dangerously around parts of Deeside

An operation is being launched following an increase in recent reports in the Flintshire North area.

Police have said some riders have failed to stop for officers, with reports of off-road bikes being “driven dangerously on pavements and through side streets.”

It has also been reported youths have been seen riding off-road bikes in the Connah’s Quay and Shotton areas, with young people as passengers – both with no helmets or protective equipment.

As a result, North Flintshire Police have launched Operation Blue Takeoff, it will see interceptors and the drone team attending specific areas, along with unmarked vehicles and officers, to target the riders.

Police say they are also working in partnership with Flintshire Council and local councillors to tackle the issue, “with target hardening in place to make access more difficult for the riders.”

[Video footage captured a few years ago of youths riding an off-road bike along Shotton Lane during the daytime, over the past few weeks there have been several reports of dirt bikes ridden dangerously in the same area]

PC Sankey of the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ““The group of youths riding off-road bikes have been a nuisance to local residents for a significant amount of time, and the manner in which the bikes are being used is putting the users and members of the public at risk of serious harm.”

Inspector Simon Williams added: “This is an issue my team and I are taking very seriously.

“The work highlighted above is an exciting and innovative initiative set up between North Wales Police and partners to identify and address the illegal use of motorcycles by a small section of the community.

“This activity puts everyone including the rider at risk, and we will work with the community to address and prevent this behaviour and enforce the law at every available opportunity.

“I would like to thank the community for the ongoing support and engagement and our partners for the commitment in keeping Flintshire North a safe place to live and work.

“I encourage members of the community to report any activity around the use of off-road bikes direct to us on 101, via the website, to the community policing teams, community leaders or Crime Stoppers.”

We are asking residents to continue to report any issues so that officers have up to date descriptions and locations. We would also encourage residents to sign up to the Community Alert scheme for regular updates using www.northwalescommunityalert.co.uk

Read Next

  • New figures show Wrexham Maelor hospital records worst monthly A&E performance in Wales
  • Back to school in September? HMRC can help with childcare costs
  • Drought declared in parts of Wales following the driest year since 1976
  • Plans to create Christmas tree farm and reindeer centre on Flintshire,Wrexham border

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    New figures show Wrexham Maelor hospital records worst monthly A&E performance in Wales

    News

    Back to school in September? HMRC can help with childcare costs

    News

    Drought declared in parts of Wales following the driest year since 1976

    News

    Plans to create Christmas tree farm and reindeer centre on Flintshire,Wrexham border

    News

    Testing of TfW’s troubled Class 230 trains back underway following 3 month suspension

    News

    Flintshire pensioner has dogs removed after complaints about them fouling and roaming unsupervised

    News

    UK’s largest stegosaurus set to pound the streets of Chester

    News

    “Unprecedented demand” on A&E Departments across North Wales leads to “significant bed shortages”

    News

    Class of 2022: Cambridge University beckons for talented Flintshire student

    News




    Read 390,913 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn