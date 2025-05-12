Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th May 2025

Police issue fresh appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on A41 in Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued a further appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A41 in Chester which occurred shortly before midday on Saturday 10 May.

The incident, reported at around 11.45am, involved a grey Audi and a motorcycle.

The rider, a 58-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

As part of their investigation, officers are particularly keen to speak with two individuals who were travelling in a car and reportedly spoke to the Audi driver shortly after the crash.

Cheshire Police have asked anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward via their official channels.

Further details, including how to contact officers directly, are available at: https://orlo.uk/DVHMf

ad

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • North Wales firefighters warn after BBQ and garden fires spark callouts over weekend
  • North Flintshire Police respond to 166 incidents over busy weekend
  • Fears bus reform plans will exclude views of elderly people

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales firefighters warn after BBQ and garden fires spark callouts over weekend

    News

    North Flintshire Police respond to 166 incidents over busy weekend

    News

    Fears bus reform plans will exclude views of elderly people

    News

    Deeside Round Table: Local businesses urged to back Hawarden car show with prize donations

    News

    Prolific Chester offender jailed over £5k tool theft

    News

    Flintshire planners urged to reject padel court plan near Broughton

    News

    Plan to turn Buckley police station into five apartments backed for approval

    News

    Shotton HMO plan recommended for approval despite concerns

    News

    Buckley: School’s art project marks VE Day and Auschwitz anniversary

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn