Police issue fresh appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on A41 in Chester

Police have issued a further appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A41 in Chester which occurred shortly before midday on Saturday 10 May.

The incident, reported at around 11.45am, involved a grey Audi and a motorcycle.

The rider, a 58-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

As part of their investigation, officers are particularly keen to speak with two individuals who were travelling in a car and reportedly spoke to the Audi driver shortly after the crash.

Cheshire Police have asked anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward via their official channels.

Further details, including how to contact officers directly, are available at: https://orlo.uk/DVHMf