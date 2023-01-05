Police confirm man’s body found in the area of Broughton Hall Road

Police have released a short statement following a large emergency service response to the nearby park area off Broughton Hall Road.

“Shortly after 8am today, we received a call from WAST to a report of a body in the area of Broughton Hall Road, Broughton. Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the man’s family has been informed.”

No further information has been released.

Latest News