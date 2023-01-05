Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th Jan 2023

Police confirm man’s body found in the area of Broughton Hall Road

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have released a short statement following a large emergency service response to the nearby park area off Broughton Hall Road.

“Shortly after 8am today, we received a call from WAST to a report of a body in the area of Broughton Hall Road, Broughton. Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the man’s family has been informed.”

No further information has been released.

