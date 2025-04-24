Police apologise after clean-up effort mistaken for fly-tipping near war memorial

A neighbourhood police sergeant has issued a public apology after mistakenly identifying rubbish left near the Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial as fly-tipping.

The incident, which initially prompted concern and investigation by local authorities, was found to be the result of a voluntary clean-up carried out by The Interservices Committee Connah’s Quay and Shotton—a community group involved in maintaining the site.

Deeside Neighbourhood Police Sergeant Dave Smith initially condemned the discovery of waste at the memorial, describing it as “incredibly disrespectful.”

The matter was escalated to Flintshire County Council’s Streetscene and Environmental Protection teams for investigation.

However, following further inquiries, Sgt Smith has confirmed that the materials were temporarily placed at the site as part of the clean-up process.

In a statement, he said:

“I’d like to issue an apology regarding a recent post about rubbish left near the war memorial. It has since come to light that this was not fly-tipping, but material temporarily placed there by a voluntary group called The Interservices Committee Connah’s Quay and Shotton.”

He added:

“While the bags did contain some wreaths, they also included weeds and general waste collected as part of their clean-up efforts. I made inquiries this morning and, at the time, partner agencies were unaware, hence the confusion.”

“I apologise for any upset caused and would like to extend my thanks to The Interservices Committee Connah’s Quay and Shotton for their valuable contribution to the community.”

The apology has been welcomed by local residents, several of whom had taken to social media to defend the community group’s ongoing efforts to maintain the memorial area.

Flintshire County Council is aware of the updated situation. No enforcement action will be taken.