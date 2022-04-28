Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Apr 2022

Updated: Thu 28th Apr

Police concerns for missing teenager with links to Flintshire area

Police have called on the public for help locating a missing teenager who is known to have links to North Flintshire area.

Officers say they have concerns for 13-year-old Paige from Rhyl who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement on social media, North Wales Police said:

“We have concerns for Paige (13) from the Rhyl area who has been missing since yesterday afternoon. Paige also has links to Prestatyn and North Flintshire.”

“If you have seen or been in contact with Paige then please contact us via our Live Webchat online or on 101 quoting ref iTrace 42213.”



