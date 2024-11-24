Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 24th Nov 2024

Updated: A55 at Broughton back open following serious collision last night

The A55 Westbound near Broughton has reopened after being closed last night due to a collision, police have confirmed.

In a statement shared via social media at around 3am, North Wales Police said: “Road Closure Update: Junction 35A (Broughton) on the A55 Westbound has now reopened. We thank members of the public for their patience.”

Earlier report: The A55 westbound has been closed from Junction 38 following a serious collision involving two vehicles, one of which overturned.

The collision occurred near Broughton, prompting a coordinated response from emergency services, including North Wales Police and Cheshire Police.

North Wales Police shared an update on social media: “Junction 35a (Broughton) on the A55 westbound is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Emergency services are dealing. Please avoid the area and consider alternative routes for your travels.”

National Highways stated: “Following a serious collision involving two vehicles, one of which has overturned, the A55 has been closed to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

“The collision itself occurred across the Welsh border. However, the carriageway has been closed from J38 to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene.

“There is a multi-agency response to this incident, with both North Wales Police and Cheshire Police leading.”

Motorists are advised to follow the ‘solid square’ diversion route and seek alternative travel arrangements where possible.

The diversion directs drivers to exit the A55 westbound at Junction 38 and take the A483 southbound towards Wrexham. From there, traffic will be rerouted via Rosset, Llay, and Hope before rejoining the A55 at Junction 35.

 

