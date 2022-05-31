Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 31st May 2022

Police appeal for information after man found with serious injuries on steps of Chester subway

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found with serious injuries in Chester.

The man was discovered at around 1.40am on Sunday 29 May on the steps of the subway near to Fountains roundabout.

The 31-year-old man sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital. His condition is described as critical but stable.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Paul Davis, from Chester CID, said: “A number of enquiries are currently underway but we are keeping an open mind as to how the man sustained his injuries.

“As part of these enquiries, we are appealing to anyone who may have seen something around that area that didn’t look quite right.

“If anyone has any information that they think may be relevant to the investigation, I urge them to please contact us.

“I’m also appealing to anyone who was at the location around the time of the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1280469 via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ or call 101

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously



