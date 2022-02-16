Police appeal for info following theft from Saltney industrial estate

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for information following a theft which took place at a Saltney industrial estate.

The force hasn’t disclosed what was taken during the theft which happened sometime between 3pm Friday, 11th February and Monday, 14th February.

Posting an appeal on the South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information in relation to a theft that occurred sometime between 1500 hours on Friday, 11th February 2022 and Monday, 14th of February 2022 at Borders Industrial Estate, Saltney.”

“If you have sighted any persons or vehicles, in particular wagons or lorries acting suspiciously or have further information, please contact us quoting 22000109278”

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101.

Information can also be passed via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111