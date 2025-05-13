Police appeal for CCTV after garden thefts in Shotton

Police have issued a theft alert in Shotton following reports of garden ornaments being stolen from back gardens on King Edward Street.

The incidents are believed to have taken place overnight between the evening of Thursday 8 May and the morning of Friday 9 May.

Officers are now urging residents in the area to check any CCTV or doorbell camera footage for suspicious activity.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We’ve had reports of garden ornaments being taken from properties in the King Edward Street area. If you live nearby and have footage from around that time, please review it and get in touch if you see anything unusual.”

Residents are being asked to report any relevant information by calling 101, using the police online webchat service, or responding directly to messages from local officers.

The message, sent by Police Community Support Officer Kayleigh Chilton, also thanked residents for their help in keeping the area safe and encouraged people to remain vigilant.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has further information is urged to contact North Wales Police and quote the relevant dates.