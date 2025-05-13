Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th May 2025

Police appeal for CCTV after garden thefts in Shotton

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued a theft alert in Shotton following reports of garden ornaments being stolen from back gardens on King Edward Street.

The incidents are believed to have taken place overnight between the evening of Thursday 8 May and the morning of Friday 9 May.

Officers are now urging residents in the area to check any CCTV or doorbell camera footage for suspicious activity.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We’ve had reports of garden ornaments being taken from properties in the King Edward Street area. If you live nearby and have footage from around that time, please review it and get in touch if you see anything unusual.”

Residents are being asked to report any relevant information by calling 101, using the police online webchat service, or responding directly to messages from local officers.

The message, sent by Police Community Support Officer Kayleigh Chilton, also thanked residents for their help in keeping the area safe and encouraged people to remain vigilant.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has further information is urged to contact North Wales Police and quote the relevant dates.

ad

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • CCTV at risk in Connah’s Quay amid council funding row
  • Chester: Storyhouse cancels Kneecap screening after controversy
  • Police searching Clwydian Range for missing 39-year-old man

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    CCTV at risk in Connah’s Quay amid council funding row

    News

    Chester: Storyhouse cancels Kneecap screening after controversy

    News

    Police searching Clwydian Range for missing 39-year-old man

    News

    Asda to end Blue Light Card discount later this month

    News

    Connah’s Quay: Taller chimneys proposed for low carbon plant

    News

    Daughter of a Wirral woman who has been missing for four years gives fresh appeal

    News

    Campaign launched in North Wales to help residents send money abroad safely

    News

    Marks & Spencer confirms customer data stolen in cyber attack

    News

    Suspects caught after Connah’s Quay van crash

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn