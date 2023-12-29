Police appeal following assault on Chester to Saltney bus
Police investigating an assault on a bus in Chester are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch with them.
The incident occurred at around 6.45pm on Monday 20 November, on Cliveden Road, on the number 16 bus travelling from Chester to Saltney.
During the incident, a 58-year-old man was punched by an unknown man who also spat at him.
Police Constable Alice Morcumb of the Area Investigations Team, said:
“Enquires in relation to this incident are ongoing and we are doing all we can to establish what took place.
“There were a number of other people on the bus at the time who will have witnessed the incident and I would urge them to come forward so we can fully understand the circumstances of what took place.
“I would urge anyone with information about this incident, but has not yet spoken to police, to contact us on 101.”
Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML-1695666.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
