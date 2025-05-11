Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 11th May 2025

Police appeal after serious collision on A41 in Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Cheshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a serious collision involving a motorcyclist on the A41 in Chester on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at around 11.45am on Saturday 10 May.

The collision happened on the stretch of the A41 between Church Lane and the A5032.

Officers say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in the collision.

As investigations continue, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dashcam to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a grey Audi that was travelling along the A41 at the time of the incident.

They are also appealing for the driver of a second vehicle, said to be travelling close to the Audi, to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “As we work to establish the full circumstances of what happened, we’re urging anyone who saw the incident, or who has relevant dashcam footage from the area around the time, to contact us directly.”

Anyone with information is asked not to report via social media but instead to follow the official reporting route at: https://orlo.uk/mTZjm

ad

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Flintshire planners urged to reject padel court plan near Broughton
  • Plan to turn Buckley police station into five apartments backed for approval
  • Shotton HMO plan recommended for approval despite concerns

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire planners urged to reject padel court plan near Broughton

    News

    Plan to turn Buckley police station into five apartments backed for approval

    News

    Shotton HMO plan recommended for approval despite concerns

    News

    Buckley: School’s art project marks VE Day and Auschwitz anniversary

    News

    Looking for your dream job? Chester Zoo hiring keepers to care for giraffes and red pandas

    News

    TfW and Police offer free cycle marking in Shotton

    News

    Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms across Flintshire

    News

    Senedd to debate school smartphone ban next week

    News

    Saltney: Warrior Training expands with new performance gym

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn