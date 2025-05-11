Police appeal after serious collision on A41 in Chester

Cheshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a serious collision involving a motorcyclist on the A41 in Chester on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at around 11.45am on Saturday 10 May.

The collision happened on the stretch of the A41 between Church Lane and the A5032.

Officers say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in the collision.

As investigations continue, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dashcam to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a grey Audi that was travelling along the A41 at the time of the incident.

They are also appealing for the driver of a second vehicle, said to be travelling close to the Audi, to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “As we work to establish the full circumstances of what happened, we’re urging anyone who saw the incident, or who has relevant dashcam footage from the area around the time, to contact us directly.”

Anyone with information is asked not to report via social media but instead to follow the official reporting route at: https://orlo.uk/mTZjm