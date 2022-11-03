Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Nov 2022

Police appeal after pensioner robbed in a Saltney street

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery of an elderly man in Saltney.

The victim, in his 70s, was approached by a man on Boundary Lane at its junction with Stanley Drive.

The man forced the pensioner to hand over cash.

The suspect is described as white, tall and broad shouldered, wearing a dark coat and dark trousers.

DS Paul Davis said: “Targeting a vulnerable elderly man is reprehensible and I hope it spurs people into getting in touch with any information that may help, whether that’s dashcam footage, or any information on the person responsible.”

“The same goes for anyone who witnessed the robbery but has not yet spoken to police.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via online here quoting IML 1403482.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

