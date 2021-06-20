Police appeal after cat shot in head in Flintshire

Police are appealing for information after a cat was shot in the head in Flintshire.

The incident took place on May 30th in Holywell when a cat was found to be bleeding from an injury after returning home in Pen-y-Maes Gardens.

Vets discovered a pellet from an air gun embedded in the cat’s skull, it has since recovered from its injuries.

Posting an update on the North Flintshire Police page, a spokesperson said:

We are appealing for witnesses after a cat was shot with an air rifle in Holywell. On May 30th, a report was made to North Wales Police that a cat had returned home in Pen-y-Maes Gardens where it was discovered to be bleeding. The cat was taken to the Vet where it was found to have a pellet in its skull. Thankfully the cat has recovered. Several enquiries have been undertaken but so far none have given any leads as to what happened.

Any information can be reported via the police website quoting 21000365535.