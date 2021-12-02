Plans to revitalise Shotton ‘called in’ amid claims other areas aren’t receiving equal treatment

Plans to regenerate a town in Flintshire have been “called in” following claims that other areas are not receiving equal treatment.

Senior councillors approved ambitious proposals to make Shotton “the place to work, live and visit” last month.

It followed a series of complaints being raised over anti-social behaviour problems in the town.

However, opposition members have now submitted a “call-in” notice to scrutinise the decision made by Flintshire Council’s Labour-led cabinet.

The document, signed by six members of the Independent Alliance group, highlights concerns that other towns in the county are being ignored despite having similar issues.

It states: “The investment of local authority resources of personnel, time and finances is not sustainable, fair or equitable treatment of other towns and communities across Flintshire.

“(There is) no evidence of criteria used to assess towns and communities in order to establish a hierarchy of need.

“The basis of the plan appears to be based upon complaints relating to anti-social behaviour and environmental issues within the Shotton area, whilst other towns have the same issues.”

The strategic ten-year plan for Shotton aims to deliver “a thriving high street, clean neighbourhoods and safe and visually appealing public spaces”.

The council said it wanted to address a “growing number” of complaints about anti-social behaviour and environmental issues in Shotton.

Officials warned the problems could hamper town’s prospects if they are not dealt with.

A steering group has been set up to oversee the development of the plan, which includes representatives from the authority and North Wales Police.

Documents presented to cabinet members in November state: “’A Plan for Shotton’ sets the strategic direction for work in Shotton for the forthcoming five to ten years.

“It has been developed by Flintshire County Council and North Wales Police, with engagement of some key partner organisations.

“The plan aims to be the foundations for further collaborative working between organisations and the community to identify priorities and deliver action to address local challenges and maximise on assets and potential opportunities.”

Proposed improvements include the redevelopment of the former Corus Social Club for community use by working with current owners Care and Repair North East Wales.

Shotton railway station could also be transformed to cater for passengers travelling between the North Wales Main Line and the Wrexham to Bidston Line.

The call-in notice will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s environment and economy scrutiny committee being held on Tuesday (December 7, 2021).

It could see the decision referred back to either the cabinet or full council to be reconsidered or members may decide they are satisfied with the reasons behind it, meaning it will be implemented as planned.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).