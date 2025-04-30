Plans to expand Pennant Park golf resort visitor accommodation

Pennant Park golf resort has submitted proposals to place 17 holiday lodges on a former driving range.

The site is in the centre of the Whitford resort and once offered members the opportunity to hone their swing.

But plans under consideration by Flintshire County Council would see owners Pennant Resorts transform the area with 11 static caravan-style holiday lodges and six shepherd’s huts. Unlike Pennant Park’s residential areas, people would not be able to buy these lodges to live in permanently.

The range, which borders the 17th and 18th holes, recently had a play area built on an adjoining piece of land.

If approved the development would also feature a large pond, which would serve as a flood mitigation, biodiversity habitat and decorative feature.

A pre-application advice report saw Flintshire County Council planning officers raise some concerns about the impact of expanding visitor accommodation on-site, traffic management and regimented layout of the lodges and the visual impact.

Having made amendments to the proposals, the plans have now been formally submitted and the public consultation phase is now open for feedback from residents.

Pennant Park Golf Club was bought for an undisclosed sum in 2023 by Wayfind Escapes. It was then placed under the control of a new company, Pennant Resort Ltd.

In the design access statement Pennant Resorts’ agent Saville’s said: “Following the applicants’ acquisition of the resort, they have invested heavily in those areas which had permission for holiday accommodation.

“They have invested significantly in the clubhouse as well as improving the golf course for existing members. The resort now employs 33 full and part-time staff and it is considered that the approval of this application will result in an additional eight full and part-time jobs being created.”

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter