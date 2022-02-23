Plans to demolish Greenfield pub to build houses rejected by council

Plans to demolish a village pub in Flintshire to make way for houses have been rejected following strong objections.

An application was put forward in August last year to knock down the Packet House pub in Greenfield, near Holywell, to replace it with 12 new homes.

A pub is understood to have been based at the site since the early 1870s but applicants Shape Consulting Engineers claimed the business was no longer viable.

The proposals attracted opposition from members of the local community and permission has now been refused by planning officers from Flintshire Council.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service last year, Greenfield councillor Rosetta Dolphin said residents were determined to save it from destruction.

She said: “I’m dead set against it because it’s a local community asset as far as I’m concerned.

“They say it isn’t used but prior to Covid it was, especially on the weekends when a lot of music would be played down there.

“The local feeling is they want it kept. That’s come across loud and clear and I will be doing everything I can to help them with that.”

The pub was previously left severely damaged after being ravaged by fire in November 2018.

It later reopened but consultants acting on behalf of the applicant argued it would be difficult for the business to succeed in the current economic climate.

In a report submitted to the local authority, they said: “The pub was closed for practically a full year due to Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions and as a result the long term viability of the business as a trading pub is in question.

“As the property has a limited kitchen and a small trade area, it would not attract ‘destination’ customers and it is clear that the pub has had to rely on the local population which has not supported the business sufficiently recently.

“There are two pubs locally that cater well for the immediate local community and these pubs offer a wide and varied choice.

“It is for this reason that we consider that the loss of the Packet House would not have a detrimental effect on the community.”

A report outlining the council’s reasons for rejecting scheme has yet to be published but is expected to be made available in the near future.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).