Plans submitted to Flintshire Council for ‘aerial adventure’ attraction at Presthaven Holiday Park

Plans have been submitted which could see an “aerial adventure” attraction created at a holiday park in North Wales.

The application would result in improvements being carried out to an outdoor activity area at the Presthaven site in Gronant, near Prestatyn.

Haven, which owns the park on the Flintshire-Denbighshire border, said the proposed development would include a ropes course for children and a zip wire.

A planner acting on the company’s behalf said the upgraded facilities would boost the parks viability and benefit guests staying there.

It follows plans for a jump tower and pop-up bar at the park being approved in July last year.

In a letter entered with Flintshire Council as part of the latest proposals, planning agent Jenny Mitter said: “The company has to invest regularly to maintain a product, so as to meet increasing customer expectations.

“In particular, the company seeks to ensure that the facilities at all of its sites are good quality and well maintained, necessitating a programme of replacing older facilities.

“The manufacturer, Sky Tykes, describes the adventure equipment as a junior ropes course, manufactured specifically for children, with participants hooked into the patented safety systems.

“A unique feature is the ability for helpers to accompany the child while they negotiate the rope course. A ‘sky rail’ is also proposed which provides an innovative zip line.

“The proposals, while modest in scale, will provide a wider range of leisure facilities at the park, to the benefit of its guests and visitors.”

She said the attraction would be built on a small grassed area in the middle of the park, which is next to the main facilities.

Comments are being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website.

A decision will be made on the application at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).