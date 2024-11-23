Plans submitted for new MOT centre in Saltney

A proposed MOT centre in Saltney could allow an established local business to expand its operations, add new facilities, and create jobs.

A to Z Performance, a mechanic and servicing business that has operated on River Lane for over a decade, has applied to build a purpose-built MOT centre on a nearby underutilised site.

The new facility would include five roller-shutter bays, office space, and ample parking.

Currently, the business operates from a rented unit but has outgrown the premises due to increasing demand.

Moving to a purpose-built unit would enable the workforce to grow from five employees to eight.

The application, prepared by Civitas Planning Limited, highlights the site’s suitability, as it is located within a designated principal employment area in Saltney.

The land, currently a hardstanding area used for vehicle storage, is allocated for employment use under Flintshire’s Local Development Plan.

The proposal aligns with policies outlined in Planning Policy Wales (PPW), which supports development in established industrial and employment zones.

Civitas Planning has emphasised the project’s compatibility with local plans, noting that its design reflects the scale and appearance of nearby industrial developments.

Importantly, the application confirms that the site is outside a flood risk area and does not involve a sensitive end use.

As the land is already developed and contains no green infrastructure, the project is not expected to negatively affect biodiversity or ecological resilience.

The development could bring economic benefits by increasing local employment opportunities and expanding available services.

The proposal also ensures the land’s continued productive use within an established employment zone.

A consultation period is now underway, with a decision on the planning application expected by early January 2025.