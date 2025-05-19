Plans submitted for convenience store on former Buckley pub site

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop the former Black Horse Hotel site on Mold Road, Buckley, into a new convenience retail store with parking.

The scheme, brought forward by planning consultancy Edgeplan on behalf of a developer, proposes the demolition of the long-vacant pub building and construction of a modern, single-storey store offering a basic range of groceries, fresh produce, and everyday essentials.

Submitted to Flintshire County Council last week, the application is now open for public consultation, with a decision expected by 8 July.

The proposed store would include 13 parking spaces, cycle storage, a designated delivery area, and landscaping improvements.

The unit is designed to serve Buckley residents and surrounding villages, and would have a sales area of under 280 square metres, allowing it to open seven days a week under current Sunday Trading rules.

[Proposed new store]

The development is expected to create 15 full-time and 15 part-time jobs, with a total full-time equivalent of 20 positions.

No existing jobs are currently associated with the site, which is now vacant following the closure of the pub.

In planning documents, Edgeplan said: “The proposed convenience store will be sited in a defined Town Centre and will meet local needs for day-to-day top-up shopping, complementing existing shops and services in the centre.”

The site, which includes the pub’s former beer garden and car park, is located in the western part of Buckley town centre, bordered by Mold Road and Ffordd Argoed.

It sits between a public car park and a hardware store, and lies opposite other businesses and the Black Lion pub.

The application confirms that the former Black Horse building is not listed, lies outside a conservation area, and has no recognised ecological or heritage designations. Several trees on the site will be removed, but the developers plan to introduce replacement planting and landscaped areas to improve the site’s overall appearance.

A noise assessment included with the application concludes the development will not generate unacceptable disturbance. Deliveries will be limited to one or two per day, with no late evening or overnight activity, and a noise management plan will be implemented.

The proposed layout has been designed to ensure safe vehicle access and pedestrian connections with the town centre.

The application also notes that many customers and staff are likely to access the store on foot or by bike, reducing additional traffic impact on local roads.

If approved, the development will contribute to Buckley’s town centre vitality and aligns with Flintshire County Council’s Local Development Plan, which supports appropriately scaled retail schemes in designated town centres.

Residents can submit comments on the application via Flintshire Council’s planning portal using reference PP-13973448.