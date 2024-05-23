Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd May 2024

Plans for Flintshire log cabins rejected over countryside impact

Plans to build 13 log cabins at a holiday park in Flintshire have been rejected due to its impact on the surrounding countryside.

Proposals were submitted in November last year to improve facilities at Ynyshir Farm Holiday Park in the village of Picton, near Llanasa.

It came after several similar applications at the same site were previously refused by Flintshire Council officials.

Agents acting on behalf of Paul Edwards, who owns the park, said the latest scheme would provide a boost to the local economy.

However, a planning officer has now denied permission for the proposals after claiming it would harm the appearance of the area.

In a report, Mark Harris said the plans would also result in the overdevelopment of the site.

He said: “The site is situated wholly within the open countryside and the erection of 13 holiday cabins is considered excessive in scale, given the site’s open context, and therefore inappropriate to the characteristics of the site and locality.

[Proposals were submitted to improve facilities at Ynyshir Farm Holiday Park in Picton. Source: Planning document]

“Whilst the plans propose the introduction of single storey holiday cabins, with additional planting to the frontage of the units, the development as proposed would still result in overdevelopment of the site to the detriment of the character of the landscape.

“The general principle of a tourism and holiday lodge development is acceptable at this location in accordance with planning policy.

“(However) it is considered that the layout, scale, and form of development proposed as part of this re-submitted application would still represent overdevelopment and have a subsequent detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the open countryside and rural landscape. The application is therefore recommended for refusal.”

Several objections were submitted against the proposals, including by members of Llanasa Community Council and three neighbouring residents.

They raised a number of issues, including increased traffic, the impact on the rural landscape and noise and light pollution.

The scheme was refused by Mr Harris using powers delegated to officers to deal with applications, without requiring a decision from planning committee members.

