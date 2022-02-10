Plans for a new £15 million care home in Flint moves a step closer

Plans for a new £15m care home on the site of the former Flint Community Hospital have moved a step closer.

Transfer of land has now been completed from the Health Board to Flintshire County Council.

The redevelopment project will almost double the number of placements available, with an additional 25 new places.

The Council has been working closely with the Health Board on proposals and this transfer now enables site plans and development proposals to be drawn up.

The new home will facilitate Discharge to Recover and Assess provision within the county, this builds on the successful opening of an additional 32 places at Marleyfield House in Buckley, where we support individuals to be discharged quickly and safely from hospital and onward home.

The new Croes Atti care home will be purpose built state-of-the-art accommodation, which will not only have long and short term placements but also will help to rehabilitate people after a stay in hospital to regain their confidence and independence to their own homes.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councillor Christine Jones, said:

“Flintshire County Council is leading the way in valuing old people. Building on the success of Marleyfield, this fabulous new development will replace our much loved Croes Atti care home in Fflint.

“This reaffirms the Council’s commitment to quality services, investing money in critical services. I am proud that Flintshire County Council continues to support our most vulnerable residents.”

Flintshire’s Leader, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“As part of the Council Plan to rebalance its care provision, I am very proud to announce this new jointly funded £15m flagship scheme for Flint, built on the site of the former cottage hospital. I am confident we’ll see a fantastic new care home in Flint in the next 2-3 years.”

The Council is very aware of the sensitivity surrounding this site and is striving to provide care for local people and a building that the community can be proud of.

[Image: Artist impression of what the new facility could look like]