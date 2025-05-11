Plan to turn Buckley police station into five apartments backed for approval

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will consider a proposal to convert the disused police station on Mold Road, Buckley, into five residential flats, including a new three-storey extension and undercroft parking.

Developers want to transform the vacant building into two two-bedroom and three one-bedroom apartments.

The original police station building will be retained and slightly raised in height to accommodate additional living space in the roof, while single-storey outbuildings at the rear would be demolished to make way for a new partially underground extension.

Access to the site will remain via Mold Road, with three parking spaces provided underneath the new extension.

Secure cycle storage and dedicated bin facilities are also planned.

The proposal replaces an earlier, larger scheme approved in outline form in 2022, which would have seen the building demolished and ten new apartments constructed on the site.

Planning officers say the current plan is more modest and sensitive to the site’s town centre setting.

The building lies adjacent to Buckley Town Council’s Grade II listed offices.

Conservation officers raised no objections, noting that the new extension will be largely concealed behind the existing structure and that the materials proposed, including black powder-coated aluminium windows and natural slate roofing, are appropriate.

Buckley councillor Carol Ellis requested that the application be determined by the full planning committee, citing public interest and concerns over parking.

However, Flintshire’s highways team raised no objections, and officers noted the availability of public car parks nearby.

Planning documents confirm that no affordable housing contribution is required for this development, as it falls below the policy threshold of ten units.

While no outdoor amenity space is included on-site, the council notes that public green areas, including Buckley Common and Mill Lane recreation ground, are within easy walking distance.

A council report states: “The principle of the proposed conversion and extension of the existing building is considered acceptable in this sustainable location and reflects the strategic aims of the Local Development Plan.”

If approved, conditions will be imposed covering drainage, biodiversity enhancements, structural protection of an on-site sewer, and limits on boundary wall height to preserve visibility from the highway.

The application is due to be considered by the planning committee on 14 May.