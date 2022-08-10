Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th Aug 2022

Updated: Wed 10th Aug

Person taken to hospital following medical incident in Mold on Monday night

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A person was taken to a hospital in Liverpool following a medical incident in Mold on Monday night.

Locals reported seeing a large number of emergency service vehicles on New Road, which had been closed off to traffic.

An air ambulance was also spotted landing on nearby Kendricks Field.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “We were called yesterday (Tuesday 09 August) at 8:25pm to reports of an incident on New Street, Mold.”

“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.”

“One person was transported by road to University Hospital Aintree for further treatment.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Shortly before 9pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 9th, we were called to a report of a medical incident on New Street, Mold.”

“Officers were in attendance, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance, to assist with a road closure to enable the air ambulance to land.”

“One person was taken to hospital.”

Read Next

  • Speaker of the House of Commons visits “conservation powerhouse” Chester Zoo
  • On-demand bus service fflecsi set to launch in Buckley next week
  • Hundreds of nurses in Wales and England to be balloted on industrial action over NHS pay 
  • “Glyndwr” could be dropped as part of university rebrand and name change

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Speaker of the House of Commons visits “conservation powerhouse” Chester Zoo

    News

    On-demand bus service fflecsi set to launch in Buckley next week

    News

    Hundreds of nurses in Wales and England to be balloted on industrial action over NHS pay 

    News

    “Glyndwr” could be dropped as part of university rebrand and name change

    News

    Student loan interest rates to be capped at 6.3% from September

    News

    Overnight closures from today on major route into Deeside Industrial Park for carriageway resurfacing

    News

    Car owners urged to “remain alert” following catalytic converter in Deeside

    News

    Nominate a young person who volunteers in Flintshire for a prestigious award

    News

    Deeside based SGS Quay Pharma receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise

    News




    Read 389,978 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn