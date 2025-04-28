Pay boost for 160,000 workers in Wales as wage rises hit

Thousands of workers across Wales are beginning to see a welcome boost in their payslips after the new National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage rates came into effect this month.

Up to 160,000 of the lowest-paid workers are expected to benefit, with the increase delivering a real terms rise of around £1,400 per year for a full-time eligible worker. The move is part of the UK Government’s wider “Plan for Change” to kickstart economic growth and raise living standards.

The uplift is designed to improve financial security for working families and could lead to positive spill-over impacts, with some workers already earning above the minimum also potentially seeing wage increases.

Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders said: “Workers across the country are beginning to receive the much-needed boost to their pay slips, as our Plan for Change is putting more money into their pockets.”

“By ensuring a hard day’s work is rewarded with a fair day’s pay, we’re raising living standards for millions of families and ensuring that everyone is a part of this government’s mission to deliver economic growth to every part of the UK.”

Workers are being urged to check their pay to make sure they are receiving the correct amount for work done from 1st April onwards. A new tool is available at gov.uk/checkyourpay.

The Government also confirmed that, for the first time, the Low Pay Commission was instructed to take inflation and the cost of living into account when recommending the new rates. On top of the current increase, further changes under the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill could release an additional £600 a year for some of the lowest-paid workers.

“Workers in Wales have earned this pay rise and they need to make sure they get it,” a Government spokesperson said.

Visit Check Your Pay to make sure you don’t miss out.