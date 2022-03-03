Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 3rd Mar

Parts of Wepre Park closed today while Ash Dieback tree felling takes place

Parts of Wepre Park will be closed for “a short time period” today while Ash Dieback tree felling takes place.

A large infected Ash tree is being felled resulting in the main trail and boardwalk being closed.

Ash trees neat the steps are also being felled.

A post on the Wepre Park Facebook page states: “On Thursday, 3rd March, a large Ash infected with Ash Die Back will be felled.”

“For a short time period, both the boardwalk and main trail will be closed whilst the tree is taken down.”

“Please find an alternative route during this time.”

“Other Ash trees near the steps will be felled later that day, so access to the main trail and steps will be restricted until the trees are down and cleared.”

“This is for your safety. Thank You.”



